When Memories Come Calling

Memories are like kites dancing on warm zephyrs high above – with just a tug, and if our strings of remembrance are strong enough, we can bring them down from the ether, in to our grasps.

Often, just tiny reminders can trigger them off; that perfume scent to recall an old flame; the smell of freshly mown grass invokes that sunny childhood summer of ice lollies, bubble gums and endless days spent on park swings; and the smell of the earth just as it starts to rain, of that time we ran home across the moonlit fields, till we got soaked, and our fingertips got wrinkled. Tiny catalysts like these are able to stoke up those long-gone experiences, dredging them back from the deep, still waters of our inner consciences.

But what if those memories were bad? And what if we didn’t recall them but they came rushing at us without invitation, with such intensity and realism, crashing in to our consciences and overpowering us, bringing back the dark days of a terrible past. How might a firework sound? Like an explosion perhaps. A car exhaust backfiring might invoke gunshot. And perhaps with those, they might bring terrible flashbacks of an intensity so real that all your senses relive through it once again, bringing in tow fear, anxiety, hallucinations or night-mares rich in detail. *** (This post continues the blog series Letter’s from the Heart of Africa, about my life in Rwanda. It can be read as a self-contained piece of narrative but background and a list of other posts in the series can be found here.) I lived in Rwanda 14 years after the genocide, in 2008, when every adult would have some sort of recollection of those horrific 100 days. Even though healing and reconciliation were underway, processes that would take generations, still then, the eye of the storm had passed, but the wake had left swirls. The terms tutsi and hutu were rarely heard and the historical narrative of 1994 had not made its way in to the schools’ curriculum. It was too close to the bone, too sensitive. It’s estimated that in a normal population, about 2% of people suffer from involuntary memory recall brought about by trauma, or in medical parlance, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This mental condition occurs when someone witnesses or experiences a traumatic event. In Rwanda this is estimated at over 90%. Today, nearly a quarter of a century after it ended, hundreds of thousands of people are still living through the Rwandan genocide. *** I hold fond memories of that hot Rwandan summer. The rains had ended and now it was the time for dust, lots of it, the red dust of Kigali, like spilled cinnamon powder. Omnipresent, on the earth which became dusty red, in the warm air, coating car bonnets and bumpers, shoes and laces, window sills and gates, sullying collars and cuffs. Even the full moon took on a glaze like Mars. Just in front of the show-off bougainvillea bush outside our house (VSO moved me to new bungalow close to the big roundabout by the USA Embassy), thunderous lorries would create orange clouds of dust; a children’s banana-leaf football match would be interrupted by heaving tyres bellowing dust clouds, coating the roadside leaves a dull orange, belligerently squashing its fallen fruit in to a light-green mash. As the haze settled, the children would rub their eyes before indignantly realigning their single-brick goal posts in the settling haze. (One day I am sure Rwanda will win the world cup) At weekends I travelled with friends to escape the built-up environs of Kigali. Rwanda is a such a small country it’s ideal for weekend breaks ; weekends in the west to swim in the shimmering Lake Kivu ; a weekend north, crossing the equator in to the northern hemisphere to visit Kampala in Uganda ; east to camp in Akegera safari park, on the border with Tanzania, amongst zebra and giraffe; south to the university town of Butare close to the border with Burundi, to visit the national museum; to Nungwe in the leafy south-west, to see rare golden monkeys and the origin of the Nile and then driving for 8 hours along an unlit dirt track at night to Kibuye till the car’s steering loosened so much I had to rotate it full circle for the wheels to turn.

And work, that too was going well. I was an adviser at the Genocide Memorial and my colleagues and I helped each other out. The Genocide Memorial in Kigali is first and foremost a place of dignified burial and remembrance for victims of the genocide, and it has also one of Africa’s finest museums. The centre is much more than that, there were so many projects going on – videoing and archiving survivor testimonies and storing them in the cloud; a social enterprise called Surviva to enable orphans to sell printed t-shirts; films and talks, cultural events, a whole education programme to interface with the national curriculum, digital marketing, lobbying, and my own project – the delivery of the first audio guides system. The Kigali Genocide Memorial Education Day at the Kigali Genocide Memorial Education Day when children come to learn the lessons of the past

*** If you’ve read the post about starting to set up the audio guides , you’ll recall I had encountered some hurdles trying to record the script. I failed rather spectacularly, sitting on my bed under a blanket wearing a head-torch to read the script balanced on my knee. This made me sound like I was talking with my mouth full. Yves, who was then the Deputy Manager, pulled a favour from a friend in a radio station and one evening we went down there to record the whole script. Whenever a door slammed, the noise got recorded, so we ended up re-recording parts. Every time I started recording I prayed for pure silence. These silent passages of time proved quite rare and the recording took ages. Every time, it seemed, I got past a perfectly-read paragraph, a door would slam and we would have to record it again. Midnight approached. My mood became irritable and only Yves’ natural good-cheer and smiley countenance kept me going. In the end Murenzi had an idea – he said he could use editing software to delete out any background sound – the sound of the slamming door created a unique sound wave, like a little mountain on the audio reading, which he could splice out of the recording. Murenzi’s little trick saved us hours. The next stage of the project was to transfer all the audio files on to the master machine and then on to each of the audio guide machines using a cable. Unfortunately the cable was missing so I contacted the manufacturer in France, but the cable never arrived – my friend Nat he managed to make one, soldering one together from oddments of other wires and cables. We produced full-colour laminated maps of the gardens and the main building, and each stop marked was marked with a metal sign, on it a number on a purple background. On August 2nd 2008, our collective effort came to fruition; we all stood in the reception to see the Memorial’s audio guides unveiled, and they sat in orderly rows behind the front desk, next to the head-guide Honore in his characteristic smart blazer and tie. Visitors arrived, hired them and they started to create revenue immediately. They were just in English at launch, but I believe they are now are available in 6 languages and are free to hire for Rwandans.